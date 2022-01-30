Love’s a wild thing! Kacey Musgraves found her match in poet Cole Schafer after her split from Ruston Kelly — and their relationship continues to grow stronger.

“He did not know who I was, which I loved,” the “Breadwinner” songstress recalled to The New York Times in August 2021 of meeting her beau in a crowded restaurant. “A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.”

Musgraves’ sweet remarks about Schafer came two months after they were first spotted together in New York City. As their relationship developed, the Honey Copy founder couldn’t help but gush about the Grammy nominee while celebrating her birthday.

“Here’s to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos in August 2021. “Here’s to you writing me back. Here’s to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can’t keep my hands out of. Here’s to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here’s to you making it through thirty-two and here’s to you making history in thirty-three. It’s been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey. 🤍”

Several months later, Musgraves returned the favor and penned her own loving tribute for the Quarantine Dreams author’s birthday.

“Happiest birthday to my Capricorn twin flame partner-in-crime,” the country singer captioned a series of Instagram Stories in January 2022. “My southern Indiana angel boy. My favorite sexy-ass coffee companion and magic maker. You’re able to be goofy as f—k and also genuinely someone who is *actually* making this world [sic] a better place to exist. Also your cooking turns me on. Celebrating you today and every day.”

She added in her social media upload: “Thank you for supporting me and loving me the way you do. It is unmatched. May everyone else be blessed with a tiny crumb of your big d—k energy today.”

Before finding love with the Nashville resident, Musgraves was married to Kelly, a fellow country artist. The pair tied the knot in October 2017 and called it quits three years later.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the exes noted in a joint statement to the Associated Press in July 2020. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

Following her split, the “Rainbow” musician was briefly linked to Nashville-based doctor Gerald Onuoua. In April 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Musgraves was “trying not to get too far ahead of herself,” but was “happy” spending time with Onuoua.

Scroll below to relive Musgraves’ romance timeline with Schafer: