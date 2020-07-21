Showing her emotions in a photo. On Monday, July 20, Kacey Musgraves returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing she and Ruston Kelly are getting a divorce. Her first photo was an edited picture of her sitting. Sparkles had been added to the photo as well as glittery tears falling from her eyes.

“If only tears were actually glittery,” the “Butterflies” singer, 31, captioned the photo. Kelly, also 31, was quick to comment on the pic, posting the muscle emoji and an orange heart emoji.

The pair, who married in October 2017, announced their split on July 3, revealing they had filed for divorce. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased,” they said in a lengthy statement at the time.

Musgraves has been supportive of Kelly since the split, promoting his new single “Pressure” two weeks after the announcement. She retweeted a post about the song on Saturday, July 18, writing, “This song, y’all.”

The six-time Grammy Award winner filed for divorce on July 2, Us Weekly confirmed. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, noting they “still have love and respect for one another.” She also did not require the singer-songwriter to respond to the complaint, assuming they will independently enter into an agreement and will equally divide all assets. His manager was served the divorce papers on July 6.

The duo were hesitant to share their split publicly, they admitted in their statement.

“These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” they said in a joint statement. “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

The “Nashville Without You” writer and the Academy of Country Music Awards winner met in Nashville in 2016 during a songwriters showcase at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.