Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are two peas in a pod.

Gerber, 22, and Butler, 32, turned the Dune: Part Two premiere afterparty into a date night in London on Thursday, February 15. Gerber stunned in a sparkly brown maxi dress finished with a scoop neckline. She accessorized with a fluffy black coat and gold clutch. Butler, meanwhile, looked dapper in an oversized double-breasted suit and white undershirt. The lovebirds walked hand-in-hand while arriving at the venue.

In Dune: Part Two, Butler stars as villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård). He acts alongside Zendaya (who plays Chani), Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) and more. Fans can watch the movie in theaters on Friday, March 1.

Outside of her romance with Butler, Gerber has been making plenty of headlines on her own lately. Earlier this month, she appeared on the cover of British Vogue for the March issue, which featured 40 megastars. She posed with mom Cindy Crawford, Miley Cyrus, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Related: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber‘s relationship became a topic of conversation in late 2021 — and the couple’s connection has only heated up since then. Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that […]

Butler gushed to Entertainment Tonight about Gerber’s “legendary” cover at the Dune: Part Two premiere on Thursday. “It was amazing,” he said. “I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it.”

Gerber also starred on the cover of WSJ. Magazine this month and opened up about keeping her relationship with Butler out of the spotlight.

“I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she said.

Butler, for his part, feels the same. When asked about Gerber in his May 2022 profile with GQ, he said, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.”

Gerber and Butler sparked dating rumors in late 2021 when they were seen attending a yoga class together. In May 2022, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Related: Everything to Know About the ‘Dune’ Sequel: Timothee Chalamet Returns, Zendaya’s... Dune fans rejoice — because the sequel is here. Dune hit theaters in October 2021, earning more than $400 million worldwide. The immediate success of the Oscar-nominated film, which starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, led to the confirmation of the sequel shortly after. Denis Villeneuve will return to direct the second film. According to Villeneuve, […]

In September 2023, an insider exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the couple’s status, sharing that they’re still going strong.

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” the source said, adding, “They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

The source also noted that the duo were planning to spend the holidays together. “Kaia loves that her family gets along so well with Austin. He’s joined them on several vacations and he’s definitely a part of the family.”