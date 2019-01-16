Taking it slow. Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe weighed in on her budding romance with Jason Tartick and revealed that the pair have not yet defined their relationship.

“Why are we talking like me and him are dating?” Bristowe, 33, noted on the Tuesday, January 15, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “There is no confirmation.”

The former Bachelorette, who ended her engagement to Shawn Booth in November 2018 after three years together, went on a dance-filled date with Tartick, 30, earlier this month. The following day, they cozied up on a second outing.

“Of course, there’s some sort of feelings going on there,” Bristowe admitted. “I think my main thing I’ll say is we’ll just have to see what happens. Stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, Tartick, who previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, gushed over Bristowe while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on January 7.

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor,” he raved at the time. “She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

The pair seemed to hit it off on their back-to-back date nights and took to social media to let fans in on the outing. The Canadian reality star shared sweet snapshots of the New York native kissing her cheek and rubbing her leg.

Although Bristowe played coy about her romance with Tartick on her podcast, she hasn’t shied away from speaking out about her split from Booth, 31.

“We were in a crossroads in our relationship, but to honest, I thought we would choose the road where we’d end up together,” the former bearer of red roses revealed during a November episode. “I just never took our commitment or being engaged lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work. And now realizing maybe to a fault.”

The personal trainer was then spotted with WWE announcer Charly Arnolt in December.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!