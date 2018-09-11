Gone but not forgotten. Kaley Cuoco honored her former TV father John Ritter on the 15th anniversary of his passing with a sweet tribute.

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, posted a photo of herself giving a kiss to the late actor’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, September 11. She captioned the shot, “15 years .. love you forever, John! #johnritter you still make me laugh every single day” with a sun emoji. The photo has since been liked over 90,000 times.

Ritter starred as Paul, the patriarch of the Hennessy family, on 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC. The show — starring Katey Sagal as Paul’s wife Cate, and Cuoco, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers as the couple’s children — chronicled the lives of the beloved TV family. The Three’s Company star died at the age of 54 from a heart defect known as aortic dissection during the comedy’s second season in September 2003. The show incorporated the death of Ritter with an episode featuring the Hennessy family dealing with Paul’s sudden death. The show later ended for good after its third season.

Despite no longer working together, Cuoco and her former TV siblings share a special bond. Not only did the trio reunite for a trip down memory lane in June 2015, but Davidson also attended Cuoco’s July 2018 wedding to Karl Cook.

This was not the first tribute Cuoco has posted to the Problem Child actor: in 2017, she posted a black-and-white shot with Ritter that she captioned, “Today, 14 years ago, we lost one of the best there was… still not a day goes by where he doesn’t make me laugh one way or another .. #johnritter.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!