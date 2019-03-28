Kaley Cuoco is feeling very grateful. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 27, and revealed that she’s in the midst of “the strangest week,” which, according to the Big Bang Theory, star has been “very up and down” and “emotional.”

Though Cuoco, 33, guessed she was feeling especially emotional because she’s gearing up to say goodbye to her sitcom and shoot the series finale, which is expected to air on May 16, that wasn’t the only thing that had her a tad teary. “A really sweet thing happened to me a few days ago and I had to share,” she told the camera. “I left my wallet at a Sharky’s in Calabasas. That was in the early afternoon, I didn’t realize until the evening.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum went on to say she became “totally hysterical” over the misplaced item and only realized she’d left it at the fast-casual Mexican restaurant after retracing her steps. “I was like ‘Oh, my God, I left it there, it’s gone. It’s gone,’” she recalled. “I was crying, I was so upset.”

Still, Cuoco wasn’t ready to give up on her wallet just yet. “I called Sharky’s and someone had turned it in,” she said. “Someone picked it up, saw it was me, wrote ‘Penny’ on the front in a piece of paper, gave it to the manager and left it there.” Penny is the blonde’s name on the CBS sitcom.

Though the animal lover didn’t specify what state her wallet was returned in as she recalled the ordeal, in text written within the Instagram Story she clarified that “some good human” turned in her “entire wallet,” seemingly intimating that nothing was missing from the item.

After a brief pause, the California native, who was growing increasingly emotional as she told the story, expressed her gratitude. “Whoever did that, whoever is out there, thank you. I wish I could have met you,” she explained. “I would have given you all the cash in my wallet or whatever was in there. I really would have given you anything. I was so grateful that there was someone so sweet on this Earth, and honest.”

The Wedding Ringer star went on to explain that, even though she doesn’t know exactly who returned her wallet intact, she’ll always remember the kind gesture. “It didn’t go unnoticed and I will never forget that, because that could have been a very bad day for me,” she said.

The producer reiterated her message of thanks via text in the Story, writing, “Thank you. I will never forget this sweet, sweet act of honestly [sic] and kindness.”

Cuoco also used this opportunity to thank the manager and staff at Sharky’s, who she recalled were “so nice” throughout the ordeal. Concluded the star: “There is good in the world.”

