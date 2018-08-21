Even celebrities get starstruck! Kaley Cuoco encountered a special surprise when she stepped out with her girlfriends for dinner on Monday, August 20.

“We went to @tomom and my life was made,” the 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star wrote, alongside a photo of a table full of friends at the Lisa Vanderpump restaurant in West Hollywood. “Me trying to act normal even though I was stalking the entire [Vanderpump Rules] cast.”

The actress later posted a picture that shows her trying to play it cool as the 57-year-old reality star paid a visit to their table, and chatted with her pals. She wrote: “And then @lisavanderpump came to our table and my life was made even more.”

Ali Fedotowsky — who was one of Cuoco’s friends at dinner — also expressed her excitement on social media. The 33-year-old reality star took to her Stories to gush over the fact she got a mom’s night out, adding that she was thrilled about their choice of venue.

“We are going to TomTom tonight. The bar from Vander pump rules. And I think they’re filming tonight! I’m pretty excited to see what goes down!” the Bachelorette alum captioned a video of herself.

“They are totally filming!!!” she later wrote accompanied by a Story of the group — which also included actress Lacey Chabert — that shows them all whispering as a camera man can be seen in the background.

The outing comes on the heels of a busy few months for Cuoco, who married Karl Cook in a star-studded ceremony on June 30. Days later, she underwent pre-scheduled shoulder surgery for a pre-existing injury. She returned to work filming the Big Bang Theory earlier this month.

