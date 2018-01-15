It’s war! Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak engaged in a Twitter feud on Sunday, January 14, as an explosive episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired.

Zolciak, 39, claimed on the Bravo reality series that Burruss, 41, once propositioned her for oral sex. “On my kids’ life, if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her,” the mother of six said. Burruss was not there to defend herself during Zolciak’s conversation with Shereé Whitfield, so she took to Twitter to deny the allegations as the scene played out.

“I’m sick of these bitches lying on me,” the Xscape singer tweeted. “@KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch.”

Burruss then called out Zolciak’s return to RHOA. (The Don’t Be Tardy star was a main Housewife in the first five seasons and returned as a Friend of the Housewives in the 10th and current season.) “Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here,” Burruss wrote. “This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”

I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018

Zolciak was quick to respond to the R&B singer’s tweet. “If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband [Todd Tucker] are full on swingers f–king all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it,” she alleged. “And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!”

On season 9, Phaedra Parks spread false allegations that Burruss and Tucker, 44, had planned on drugging Porsha Williams and the couple’s friend Shamea Morton to take advantage of them sexually. Burruss and Tucker vehemently denied the claims throughout the season and during the four-part reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

