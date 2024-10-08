Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seemingly shutting down split rumors while out and about in Japan.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 8, the couple were spotted getting cozy at a shopping mall in Tokyo. While walking through the venue, Censori, 29, and West, 47, had their arms draped over each other.

At one point, the pair were snapped going up an escalator. While standing, Censori wrapped her hands around West’s head and smiled adoringly at him.

While they were out, West and Censori kept their looks more low-key than they usually do. The rapper opted for a white long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers. Censori, who is known for her unique and risqué fashion sense, rocked a long-sleeve, skin-tight white top that she paired with white low-rise pants with feathered detailing at the bottom.

Related: Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s Relationship Timeline A whirlwind romance. Kanye West‘s love life became a major topic of conversation after he was linked to Bianca Censori — two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The musician was first spotted dining with his Yeezy employee in January 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Shortly after West went public […]

The outing marks the first time West and Censori have been spotted in public together since September 20.

Earlier this week, rumors swirled that West and Censori were headed toward a split. TMZ reported on Monday, October 7, that the twosome were on the “outs,” with the possibility of divorce looming.

West and Censori were first linked in January 2023 after they were spotted together on multiple outings, including dinner dates and more. Shortly after the couple went public with their romance, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had “a small marriage ceremony.” While it was unclear whether the nuptials were legally binding, a source exclusively told Us that it was “very real” for West and Censori.

The ceremony came shortly after West finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The exes, who were married for six years before their 2021 split, are the parents of four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

After news broke of West and Censori’s union, the musician brought North to dinner in Malibu with him and Censori. According to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail at the time, West was seen rocking a gold band.

Related: Kanye West‘s Dating History: Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian and More Blast from the past! Kanye West had more than one high-profile relationship before he married Kim Kardashian in 2014 — and he’s ready for another. The “Jesus Walks” rapper scored mainstream success after the release of his debut record, The College Dropout, in 2004. Two years before the album dropped, West sparked a romance with […]

Six months later, a source exclusively told Us that things were going well for Censori and West.

“Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is,” the insider explained in June 2023. “Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects. He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian and Censori were spotted together. In March, the women were seen chatting at a listening party for West’s album Vultures 1 in San Francisco. North was featured on Vultures 1, collaborating with her dad on the song “Talking,” which also features Ty Dolla $ign.