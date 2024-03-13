Kim Kardashian showed ex-husband Kanye West support by attending his Vultures 2 album listening party alongside the rapper’s current wife, Bianca Censori.

Fan videos shared via social media showed Kardashian, 43, standing next to Censori, 29, during the event, which took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 12.

Kardashian kept it subtle in an all-black ensemble while Censori opted for pink. The Kardashians star was also joined by three of her and West’s kids, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. Kardashian and West’s eldest daughter North, 10, didn’t appear to be watching from the crowd with her mom.

Tuesday’s album listening party came two days after North announced that she was gearing up to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“I’ve been working on an album,” North told the crowd during a separate Vultures 2 listening party taking place in Phoenix on Sunday, March 10. “And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

North made the announcement as she joined West on stage at the event alongside her siblings. She collaborated with her dad on the song “Talking / Once Again,” which also featured Ty Dolla $ign. (Ty Dolla $ign is a collaborator on the entire Vultures project, which contains three albums total.)

After the “Talking / Once Again” music video dropped last month, Kardashian shared support for her daughter on social media.

“Miss Westie,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story on February 7, alongside a screenshot of North in the music video.

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2021. While they experienced ups and downs in their relationship, the exes appear to be in a good place at the moment.

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

West married Censori in December 2022. Kardashian, for her part, has had a string of public romances, previously dating Pete Davidson from November 2021 to August 2022. She’s been romantically linked to Odell Beckham Jr. since September 2023.

“They’re getting serious,” a source told Us last month, explaining that Beckham Jr. is “more private” than Kardashian. The couple are “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship, the insider added.