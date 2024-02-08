North West is following in dad Kanye West’s musical footsteps.

North, 10, made her music video debut for her dad’s new song “Talking/Once Again” with Ty Dolla $ign, which dropped on Wednesday, February 7.

“I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year / It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie,” North raps. “Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just bless me.”

In the video, North lip-syncs to the track as she gets her hair braided. The clip also segues to moments where North is whispering in her dad’s ears. The father-daughter duo also appear on camera together with North sitting on top of Kanye’s shoulders. They stare intensely into the camera.

In addition to dropping the video on YouTube, Kanye also shared the clip via his Instagram page. The post has gotten more than 1.9 million likes.

“TALKING / ONCE AGAIN Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS,” he captioned the clip. “Cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO.”

The track is the debut single off part one of Kanye’s new album Vultures, which drops on Friday, February 9. In addition to Ty, 41, Kanye also collaborated with Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown and Offset.

Kanye, 46, shares North with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The pair are also the parents of sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, and daughter Chicago, 6.

Kardashian shared her support for her eldest daughter’s big debut on her social media.

“Miss Westie,” the Skims founder wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a clip of North in the music video.

Kanye teased that North was involved in planning the music video with him last month.

“TALKING VIDEO TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in January that also featured the video’s storyboard.

The photo included potential scene ideas of Kanye on a basketball court, North and her friends all dressed in pink, praying hands and a Lamborghini. However, none of those moments made it into the final product as the group went with a grittier concept.

Kanye revealed North’s involvement in the song in December 2023. During the official listening party for the album in Mimi, North made an appearance at the event to debut her verse for the crowd.

North has been candid about her musical aspirations over the years. In October 2023, the preteen opened up about what she wants to do in life from being a basketball player to a rapper.

“I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she said to i-D magazine at the time. “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”