Kanye West‘s daughter North debuted her verse from his new album, Vultures.

The 10-year-old made a surprise appearance at a listening party for West’s upcoming album, Vultures, in Miami on Tuesday, December 12, “I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me,” North rapped.

Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown and Offset also joined West at the Miami event.

West, 46, and Kim Kardashian‘s eldest child has often showed off her love for her father’s music, taking the stage for the first time with her dad at his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020. More recently, Kardashian, 43, posted a video to their shared TikTok account where they lip-synced to West’s song “Bound 2.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some! Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West added Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, they’ve been sharing adorable photos of their family. The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013, followed by son Saint two years later. […]

The former couple share North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. West and Kardashian called it quits in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage. After their divorce was finalized in November 2022, the reality star offered a candid look at the challenges of coparenting with West.

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f—king hard,” she shared on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast one month later. “I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them.”

In a November episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian shared more insight, including how North has chosen favorites when it comes to her parents.

“North will go to her dad’s and she [will say], ‘Dad’s is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,'” Kim said in a joint confessional with Kourtney Kardashian. “And she will start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”

Related: Everything Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Said About Coparenting Trying to make it work. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spoken candidly about coparenting since their February 2021 split — but it hasn’t always gone smoothly. The reality star and the rapper, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children: North (born in June 2013), Saint (born in December 2015), Chicago (born in […]

Kourtney, 44, reflected on her own experience with kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. (The Posh founder welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November.)

“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it is not super big. The vibes are better,'” Kourtney said. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved.”

In response, Kim poked fun at why her children have openly favored their father. “They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen,” she quipped, to which Kourtney added, “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Ups and Downs Through the Years Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have experienced both highs and lows over the years. Kardashian and West met in the early 2000s when he was recording a song with her pal Brandy, a singer who is also the older sister to Ray J — the KKW Beauty mogul’s ex. The duo reconnected years later after […]

In a separate episode, Kim detailed her attempt to hire a caretaker for her kids. “I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” she said in an October episode. “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Kim continued: “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him. He said, ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son …’ Because [the nanny] handed [Saint] the ball really easily and [Kanye] said, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.'”