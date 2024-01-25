North West is continuing to follow in her dad Kanye West’s musical footsteps by mapping out her own music video debut as Miss Westie.

“TALKING VIDEO TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE,” Kanye, 46, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 24, alongside a storyboard featuring North, 10, as part of their collaboration on his upcoming album, Vultures.

The vision board featured six scenes pegged to North’s verse on Kanye’s “You Don’t Want (North Interlude).” The images included Kanye on a basketball court, North and her besties all dressed in pink, praying hands and a Lamborghini.

Kanye also shared a behind-the-scenes video of North walking him through her plans for the video, which begins with his daughter driving solo to basketball practice. After the camera pans to North’s friends in Vultures merch, she said, “I drive over to Nobu and it’s getting [to be] night. I go, ‘It’s your bestie just driving.’”

North, who is the eldest child of Kanye and ex-wife Kim Kardashian, explained that “there’s so much paparazzi” when she tries to get out of the car, which leads her crew to yell, “Don’t try to test me!”

North told her dad that once she leaves the Malibu restaurant, she will meet him at a boxing ring. “We’re play fighting, doing some drills,” she shared. “You go, ‘It’s your bestie.’” Eventually North will “drive in my Lamborghini” to the final scene in a dark room, where she raps, “You don’t want no problems.”

Last month, North made a surprise appearance at Kanye’s listening party for Vultures, which he plans to release in three parts. At the time, she debuted her verse off the record.

“I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year / It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just bless me,” North rapped for the crowd in Miami.

Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown and Offset were also on hand for the December 2023 celebration as collaborators on the record. Kanye announced earlier this month that the first edition of Vultures is due on February 9, with the second part coming out on March 8. The third will be released on April 5.

North, meanwhile, revealed in October 2023 that music is only one of her passions. She told i-D magazine that her dream is to be a “basketball player, a rapper. … Well when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

She explained that once she turns 13, “I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

North, who is the big sister to brothers Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, and sister Chicago, 6, added: “Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”