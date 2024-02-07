Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are toying with the idea of bringing their relationship into the spotlight, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re getting serious,” the insider says, noting that “Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kardashian, 43, who shows her day-to-day life on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” the source explains, adding that they are currently “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

Kardashian and Beckham were first linked in September 2023. “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” a second insider says, revealing that the twosome are considering going public with their romance.

The pair reignited dating speculation earlier this month when they were seen at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. Kardashian and Beckham headed to the Friday, February 2, event together but switched to separate cars just before arriving, the insider tells Us.

Years before he romanced Kim, Beckham was rumored to be getting close with her sister Khloé Kardashian. The NFL player and Khloé, now 39, were spotted cuddling up together in May 2016 at Drake’s Memorial Day Weekend bash, according to photos published by TMZ.

Despite the cozy snaps, a source close to Khloé denied they were an item. “They’re not dating,” the insider told Us in June 2016. “They were just flirting at a party.”

Khloé appeared to shut down the romance rumors as well by posting a cryptic message on social media. “It’s not that deep,” she tweeted in May 2016.

Beckham moved on with model Lauren Wood in 2019. The pair welcomed their son, Zydn, in February 2022 and within the next year their relationship came to an end.

Kim, meanwhile, has dated several football players in the past, including Reggie Bush and Miles Austin before settling down with Kanye West. Kim was married to West, 46, for six years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The exes share four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Kim romanced Pete Davidson for seven months, calling it quits in August 2022. As for when Kim and Beckham began heating up, they knew each other “for a while” before their relationship turned romantic.

“Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year,” an insider exclusively told Us in September 2023, noting that their “connection” is “mutual and drew flirtatious pretty quickly.”

Although the pair were not official at the time, the source said Kim was “not seeing anybody else” after getting close to Beckham.

