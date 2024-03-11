North West is continuing to follow in dad Kanye West’s musical footsteps.

“I’ve been working on an album,” North, 10, told the crowd at the Vultures listening party in Phoenix on Sunday, March 10, according to Billboard. “And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

The title of North’s upcoming album is a subtle nod to Kanye’s 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

North, who is the eldest daughter of Kanye, 46, and ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was on stage alongside her dad as their song “Talking / Once Again” played. North danced alongside her younger siblings Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. (West and Kardashian, 43, also share son Saint, 8.)

Kanye and North dropped their first collaboration last month. In addition to rapping on the track, North also starred in the music video with Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign, who is also featured on the track and the entire Vultures album. Kardashian voiced her support for her daughter’s debut in the music industry after the video dropped.

“Miss Westie,” the Skims cofounder wrote via her Instagram Story, referring to her daughter’s memorable line from the song alongside a clip of North in the music video.

Following the track’s release, “Talking / Once Again” reached No. 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. North subsequently became one of the youngest artists to enter the chart. French singer Jordy still holds the record for his 1992 song “Dur Dur D’être Bébé! (It’s Tough to Be a Baby!),” which climbed the ranks when the artist was 5 years old. Stevie Wonder, meanwhile, was the youngest soloist after “Fingertips — Pt 2” debuted when he was 13.

While North is making her mark on the music industry, that’s not her only aspiration. In October 2023, she opened up about the many goals she has for her career.

“A basketball player, a rapper,” she told i-D magazine about the many professions she wants to try out. “Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

And North’s plans didn’t stop there. She also shared her desire to take over the fashion brands her parents created.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she continued of her plans. “So a rapper, a basketball player and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner.”