Everyone’s bestie Miss Miss Westie — a.k.a. North West — is already making her mark in the music industry.

North, 10, appeared on her dad Kanye West’s song “Talking,” a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, which dropped earlier this month as part of their Vultures 1 album. After the song came out, it reached No. 30 on Billboard’s official Top 100 chart.

“It’s your bestie / Miss, Miss Westie,” North — the eldest daughter of West, 46, and ex-wife Kim Kardashian — raps. “Don’t try to test me / it’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

North’s debut appearance on the Billboard list makes her one of the youngest artists to be featured on the chart. French singer Jordy still holds the record — 1993’s “Dur dur d’être bébé! (It’s Tough to Be a Baby!)” climbed the ranks when the artist was 5 years old. Stevie Wonder, meanwhile, was the youngest soloist after “Fingertips — Pt 2” debuted when he was only 13.

North has lofty ambitions for her future, and “Talking” could be just the beginning of a chart-topping career.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um … Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer,” North told i-D magazine in an October 2023 feature about her aspirations. “But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

She continued, “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

West owns fashion brand Yeezy, while Kardashian, 43, is the founder of undergarment company SKIMS. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2021, finalizing their divorce one year later. They share four kids: North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

West later moved on with Bianca Censori while Kardashian has recently been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but the exes still try to put their children first.

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”