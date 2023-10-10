Kanye West and Bianca Censori were inspired to tie the knot because of their shared affinity for the church.

“Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the couple decided to wed “because of religious reasons.”

The insider shares that West, 46, and Censori, 28, wanted to “be intimate” but the pair ultimately exchanged vows because they are “also in love.”

“Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up,” the source says of the rapper, adding that West gets “inspired” by Censori, who is the architectural designer of his Yeezy brand.

Us confirmed West and Censori’s wedding in January, with an insider exclusively telling Us at the time that the pair had held “a small marriage ceremony.” (The couple reportedly obtained a marriage license on December 20, 2022 — one month after West finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.)

West and Censori’s romance progressed quickly after making things official. The duo have been spotted on multiple outings with West and Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, North, in the months since their wedding. (In addition to North, West and Kardashian, 42, also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.)

“[Bianca] has met his kids and they seem to have a very steady relationship,” an insider told Us in March about Censori’s bond with West and his family. “Bianca helps to keep Kanye focused and she is his new muse when it comes to design.”

As West moved on with Censori, an additional source told Us that Kardashian was supportive of her ex’s new relationship status.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the insider told Us in March. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

The source also noted that North shares “a particularly strong bond” with her father, so the Kardashian understood that her oldest daughter “was bound to spend time” with Censori.

“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” the insider explained. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”