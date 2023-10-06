Kanye West and Bianca Censori have seemingly made their marital status official, after all.

The couple reportedly obtained tied the knot with a California “confidential marriage” license on December 20, 2022, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail on Friday, October 6. West, 46, and Censori’s reported wedding date occurred one month after the rapper settled his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

According to the outlet, the license was previously not made public record due to its “confidential” status. The nuptials reportedly occurred in Palo Alto, California, and were officiated by James Mayfield. The license also listed the couple’s marital home as West’s Wyoming ranch, which he purchased in 2019.

Censori, 28, is listed by her full name on the document, while West’s name was filed under his legal name Ye. (He legally changed his name in October 2021.)

Not long after the duo sparked romance rumors earlier this year, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that they wed during “a small marriage ceremony.” The insider added: “[Their] friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them.” (It is unclear whether the ceremony in reference was the pair’s December 2022 nuptials.)

Though it’s unknown when West and Censori — who is the Head of Architecture for West’s clothing Brand, Yeezy — officially began dating, their relationship progressed quickly. “Bianca and Kanye have really inspired each other throughout their relationship and are designing a collection of clothes together,” a second source shared with Us in March.

“She has met his kids and they seem to have a very steady relationship,” the insider added. “Bianca helps to keep Kanye focused and she is his new muse when it comes to design.” (West shares kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kardashian, 42.)

That same month, a third source revealed to Us that Kardashian was “glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” adding, “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

Kardashian, for her part, moved on with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and the two split after nine months of dating in August 2022. For West and Censori, “things couldn’t be better” for the happy couple, a third insider shared with Us in June, noting that West feels like he “finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.”

While the “Stronger” rapper is more than content about his latest romance, some members of Censori’s inner circle have become wary of their relationship.

“Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time,” another source revealed to Us last month, adding that she has recently become “isolated” from her friends. “Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.”

Us has reached out to West’s reps for confirmation on the couple’s marriage.