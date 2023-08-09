Kanye West is confident about his future with partner Bianca Censori as they focus on their personal — and professional — collaborations.

“Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

According to the insider, West, 46, has been feeling reinvigorated in his career with Censori, 28, by his side, adding, “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”

The couple sparked romance rumors in January, two months after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. (West and Kardashian, 42, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, were in a lengthy legal battle after they pulled the plug on their six-year marriage.)

As West’s relationship with Censori continued to heat up, Us confirmed in January that the duo had “a small marriage ceremony.” At the time, a second source told Us that the milestone was “very real” for West and Censori even though it remained unclear whether the event was legally binding.

Earlier this month, a third source exclusively discussed West and Censori’s strong connection.

“Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has,” the insider noted to Us. “He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

After West and Censori took their romance public, the architectural designer was spotted spending time with his kids — especially his eldest. West, for his part, previously discussed his approach to coparenting his children following his split from Kardashian.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September 2022. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

More recently another insider revealed that Kardashian was happy for West and Censori.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the source told Us in March. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Travis Cronin