Loving her the way he wanted to. Kanye West and Bianca Censori made headlines earlier this year with their marriage ceremony — and the duo’s bond has only grown since then.

“Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.”

The rapper, 46, and the Australia native, 28, went public with their romance in January, committing to a lifetime together that same month. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” another insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the event took place two months after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. (The exes — who share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — called it quits in 2021 after more than six years of marriage).

In addition to their romantic bond, the “Flashing Lights” musician and Censori have a professional relationship, with the latter serving as the Architectural Designer for YEEZY since 2020.

“Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects,” the first source tells Us. “He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

Although West has moved on romantically, his contentious coparenting relationship with his ex-wife, 42, has been referenced on the season 3 of The Kardashians, which premiered last month.

“Even through all of the craziness — of everything that Kanye says about us — I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff,” the SKIMS cofounder told mom Kris Jenner during the season premiere.

She added: “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be on the internet. I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken from my mom — that she has to deal with so much, you know, from so many different sides of people coming at her.”

The KKW Beauty founder was referencing the Grammy winner’s September 2022 Instagram rant in which he claimed that Kris, 67, made Kardashian and Kylie Jenner do Playboy shoots.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” West wrote at the time. His Instagram account has since been deactivated.

Although the former couple have had their ups and downs, Kardashian is supportive of the fashion designer’s new relationship.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” a third source exclusively told Us in March. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”