Inside Kanye West’s ‘Steady Relationship’ With ‘Muse’ Bianca Censori

Ye and his bae. Kanye West and Bianca Censori are going strong after having a wedding ceremony in January.

“Bianca and Kanye have really inspired each other throughout their relationship and are designing a collection of clothes together,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Censori, 28, has been an architectural designer at Yeezy — the 45-year-old rapper’s fashion line with Adidas, which halted production in October 2022— since November 2020.

The insider added that the Australia native fits seamlessly into West’s personal and professional life. “She has met his kids and they seem to have a very steady relationship. Bianca helps to keep Kanye focused and she is his new muse when it comes to design,” the source shared.

Shortly after the couple went public with their romance in January, Us confirmed that the pair had a “small marriage ceremony.” While it was unclear whether the union was legally binding or not, a source told Us at the time that the milestone was “very real” for West and Censori.

The low-key nuptials came less than two months after the “Heartless” rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November 2022. The exes share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3. Earlier this month, a source told Us that the SKIMS mogul was happy to see her ex moving on.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the insider shared. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

The source added that the Kardashians star knew her kids were “bound to” spend time with the new woman in their father’s life, especially North who shares “a particularly strong bond” with the “Flashing Lights” artist.

“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” the insider told Us. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”

Prior to going public with his and Censori’s romance, West made headlines in October 2022 for making antisemitic remarks via social media, claiming he was going “death con [sic] on Jewish people.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote via Twitter at the time.”

Days later, the Georgia native apologized to “the people that I hurt” during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored — but stated that he didn’t regret the comments. West was subsequently dropped from several major brands including Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap.

Kardashian, 42, for her part, condemned her ex’s remarks two weeks after his initial tweet.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote via Twitter at the time. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

