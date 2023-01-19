An unbothered queen. Kim Kardashian is feeling good amid ex-husband Kanye West’s recent nuptials to Bianca Censori.

“Happy era,” the Kardashians star, 41, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 19, alongside a series of photos of herself posing in ripped jeans and a white tee. The Skims founder appeared relaxed and carefree in the images, pouting her lips into a kiss in the first shot while tossing her long locks in the next. The third photo depicted Kardashian tilting her head to the side while looking directly at the camera, her hands — and her natural nails — resting on her legs.

The reality star’s friends and family were quick to praise her positive outlook.

“😍,” Kylie Jenner replied in the comments section of Kardashian’s post, while Paris Hilton responded with the same emoji.

Emily Ratajkowski — who recently split from Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson — added an emoticon of hands clapping with her heart-eye smiley. (Kardashian dated Davidson, 29, from October 2021 to August 2022, while Ratajkowski, 31, split from the King of Staten Island star in December 2022 after one month of dating.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sunny mood comes less than a week after Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, January 13, that West, 45, and Censori, 27, recently held “a small marriage ceremony.”

“Friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” the source exclusively told Us about the union between the “Gold Digger” rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer.

Earlier on Friday, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to reveal — and then delete — a different “era” that she was in.

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” the Hulu personality shared at the time.

West’s new romance comes two months after he and Kardashian — with whom he shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3 — finalized their divorce in November 2022. The KKW Beauty founder initially filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021.

Kardashian became emotional while opening up about how she “protected” her ex-husband and their children from the ongoing backlash he received for years and years of controversy. (Most recently, West came under fire after making multiple antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews.)

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids,” the E! alum revealed on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.

The Selfish author, who confessed she was “holding on by a thread,” explained that she “could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids.” Kardashian elaborated: “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”