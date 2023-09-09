Bianca Censori’s inner circle feels she’s grown distant amid her relationship with Kanye West.

“Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.”

The insider adds that if Censori, 28, is “happy, then they’re happy for her” but find it “hard to tell” how she’s feeling “because she’s been isolated from them.”

While Censori’s closest pals may have doubts about her romance with West, 46, the rapper only feels reinvigorated in his career since the architectural designer came into his life.

“Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”

Later that month, a second insider expanded on the pair’s strong connection, telling Us that West “hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time.”

“Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has,” the source explained. “He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

Censori and West first sparked romance rumors in January, two months after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. (West and Kardashian, 42, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, were in a lengthy legal battle after ending their six-year marriage.)

As West’s relationship with Censori continued to heat up, Us confirmed that the duo had “a small marriage ceremony.” At the time, a third insider told Us that the milestone was “very real” for the couple even though it remained unclear whether the event was legally binding.

Censori was later seen spending time with West’s kids — especially eldest North. The trio were spotted at dinner in Malibu in January and were seen enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood two months later.

When it comes to how Kardashian feels about West’s new flame bonding with her children, the Skims founder knows North has “a particularly strong bond” with her father and understood she “was bound to spend time” with Censori, a fourth source explained in March.

“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” the insider said. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody [who] cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”

Despite their messy split, Kardashian is entirely supportive of her ex-husband’s new relationship.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the source continued. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”