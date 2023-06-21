Exes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian don’t always see eye to eye on their 10-year-old daughter North’s social media usage.

“Although Kanye disagrees with North being allowed to post on TikTok, he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 46-year-old rapper’s stance on the matter. “Kanye has a really strong bond with North and even though he completely trusts her, he knows she’s still very young and can’t always make the best judgement call on what’s appropriate to share with the public and what’s not.”

Kardashian, 42, for her part — who runs her and North’s joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth — admitted during a Tuesday, June 20, interview with Time that she sometimes makes the wrong calls when it comes to her kids’ internet activity. She recalled deciding to take down a TikTok video of North and rapper Ice Spice lip synching to the latter’s song “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2″ after the clip went viral earlier this year.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,'” the Skims mogul — who also shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, and daughter Chicago, 5, with West — explained. “I saw on the internet [people were saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But [North] loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

West — who was married to the Kardashians star for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021 — previously took to Instagram to slam the reality TV personality for allowing North to use TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the “Gold Digger” artist claimed in a since-deleted post in February 2022.

Kardashian fired back, publicly defending North’s social media presence.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Despite the exes’ ups and downs throughout their coparenting journey, the source tells Us that West “knows Kim is looking out for North’s best interest.” However, that doesn’t mean he’s changed his opinion on his eldest child’s TikTok usage.

“He still stands by the fact that she shouldn’t be on there whatsoever. Kanye feels like he has every right to be concerned about their daughter’s use of social media, but he’ll take any compromises he can get,” the insider shares.

After the “Heartless” musician and Kardashian finalized their split in November 2022, West moved on with Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. In January, Us confirmed that the pair had a small marriage ceremony. “Friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a second source exclusively told Us at the time.

Later that month, the couple were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu, California, with North. In March, a third source exclusively told Us that Kardashian is happy that her ex-husband has moved on.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the insider shared. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

The KKW Beauty founder has also been back on the dating scene since she and West called it quits, dating Pete Davidson from October 2021 to August 2022. More recently, she admitted to having a new mystery man in her life during a June 8 episode of The Kardashians.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” she told Scott Disick on the show. “What is so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone so I went to New York … [And this guy] so meets the standards.”