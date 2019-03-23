For a good cause! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian set up a lemonade stand with their daughters, Chicago and North, to raise money for mental health.

The famous family built and worked the stand in their Hidden Hills neighborhood, selling lemonade and pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Geode. “Kim was walking around and holding Chicago and Chicago was eating veggie sticks,” a source tells Us Weekly. ”She seemed really happy.”

The source adds: “Kanye was super social with fans and shook hands and took pictures and was in a great mood.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, and “Stronger” singer, 41, weren’t the only family members joining in the fun. Khloé Kardashian was also there and was wearing a black sweater and gold hoop earrings. “Khloé looked happy and was in good spirits,” the insider says.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author was holding her daughter True, 11 months, and looked like a “super cute mom.”

Kim, meanwhile, posted videos on Instagram Stories of her daughter North, 5, setting up boxes of Yeezys with Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope, 6.

The kid-friendly affair was part of the musician’s partnership with Adidas. The program worked with families to create homemade, pop-up YEEZY Lemonade Stands across the country. All proceeds made from the stands will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The “Gold Digger” rapper has been outspoken about his struggles with mental health in the past. In an interview with Big Boy TV in June, he revealed that he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at the age of 39.

“I think everybody got something,” he continued. “But like I said on the album [Ye], it’s not a disability. It’s a superpower.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus and Brody Brown

