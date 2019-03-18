On her side! Self-proclaimed “advice expert” Larsa Pippen gave an update on how her close pal Khloé Kardashian is doing amid her split from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Sunday, March 17.

“Good!” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 44, told Us Weekly at the Daily Front Row’s Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Maybelline New York. “She’s good!”

Kardashian, 34, called it quits on her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, last month after Thompson was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The Strong Looks Better Naked author had remained faithful to the athlete for 10 months after he first made headlines for cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Woods, 21, was living with the Lip Kit Maven, also 21, when the infidelity took place, and Pippen didn’t hold back on sharing what she would do if it were her house. “Yeah, I’m sure … I mean, I would!” Pippen told TMZ when asked if the model would be evicted from Jenner’s home.

Pippen, for her part, filed for divorce from estranged husband Scottie Pippen in November 2018, and revealed whether she’s given coparenting advice to Kardashian. (Larsa and Scottie share four children together: Sophia, Justin, Preston and Scottie Jr.)

“No, I feel like I gave Kim [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] a lot of advice and they just kind of, like, they help her now,” Larsa explained to Us. “They’re great moms. I remember when Kim was a new mom, I was there the day North was born and so she’d call me for everything and I think that now she’s taken on that role and Kourtney has taken on that role with Khloé, so it’s great.”

As for the best wisdom Larsa has shared with her friends recently? “I think everyone has to do a better job of finding better people and surrounding yourself with better people,” she told Us.

The Good American founder, meanwhile, is moving on from her split with Thompson, but isn’t fully thrilled with how everything is panning out.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

