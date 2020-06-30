What’s better than one billionaire? Two.

Kanye West celebrated Kim Kardashian nearing 10-figure status after she sold a stake in her cosmetics company to the beauty giant Coty on Monday, June 29.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” the rapper, 43, tweeted. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

Referencing the bizarre photo of fresh produce and flowers that accompanied his post, West continued, “So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

Kardashian, for her part, tweeted a photo on Monday of herself posing on a couch, writing, “So blessed and forever grateful.”

Coty and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, announced in a press release on Monday that she sold a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to the conglomerate for $200 million.

“Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches firsthand,” Kardashian said in a statement. “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”

Coty chairman and CEO Peter Harf, meanwhile, said, “Kim is a true modern day global icon. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world. This influence, combined with Coty’s leadership and deep expertise in prestige beauty, will allow us to achieve the full potential of her brands.”

Although West declared that the deal made his wife of six years a billionaire, Forbes estimated on Monday that she is worth $900 million. The Grammy winner, for his part, was named a billionaire in April, thanks largely to his Yeezy sneaker empire, according to the business magazine.

West — who is set to release a new song titled “Wash Us in the Blood” on Tuesday, June 30 — married Kardashian in May 2014. They share four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months.

The reality star’s decision to sell part of her company comes six months after Coty acquired a 51 percent stake of her sister Kylie Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million. Forbes named Jenner, 22, the “youngest self-made billionaire” in 2019 and 2020 before revoking the title in May and clarifying that she is actually worth “just under $900 million.”