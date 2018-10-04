Is Kanye West the new Chris Crocker? The rapper made a passionate plea about Elon Musk during his surprise visit at an art school in Detroit, Michigan, jumping on a desk to talk to the class.

“Kanye just showed up without any warning, none of the students knew he was coming and the teacher looked shocked too,” a student at the College of Creative Studies tells Us Weekly of the unexpected Tuesday, October 2, visit, during which he kicked off his delegations with a plea for creativity. “All the students were sketching for an in class assignment and Kanye came into the class, jumped on the table and started taking about innovation, about how Ye and everyone in the class should stand for innovation.”

According to the student, West, 41, then told the class “‘axed’ is a negative word.”

“Like when we axe trees we lose oxygen, everybody is trying to axe Ye, Drake axed Ye, everyone axing Ye,” the student explains. “He also tied in how he created the pink polo. He then talked about time and how precious it was and how no one has enough time.”

When the Grammy winner turned to the subject of Musk, the student says “he got really heated … and told the whole class we need to leave him alone.”

Musk, 47, came under fire in August for tweeting about taking Tesla private and claiming he had “funding secured.” As a result, he stepped down as chairman of the Tesla board and had to pay a $20 million fine in September. The Tesla CEO also made headlines when Azealia Banks claimed she was at his home to work on music with Grimes, his girlfriend at the the time. Banks posted on her Instagram Story in August that she had to wait around “while Grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while on acid.” (Musk denied Banks’ claims in a direct message to Gizmodo, telling the outlet he “has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.”)

The student adds that West’s rant lasted around 10 minutes. “It was so strange,” the student tells Us. “Maybe two students quietly clapped when he left, but everyone was stunned and just looking at each other confused with wide eyes. No one really could put together what they just saw.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!