Just weeks after Kanye West revealed he’s a fan of Pornhub, the XXX website enlisted the 41-year-old as co-creative director for the inaugural Pornhub Awards. West even designed the phallic trophy for the event.

The Pornhub Awards — held at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater and live-streamed in virtual reality on Thursday, September 6 — brought together “the world’s most famous performers in adult entertainment” to honor “the biggest and best in each of Pornhub’s unconventional categories,” according to a press release.

As co-creative director, West oversaw many elements of the show. He provided wardrobe and styling for the presenters through his Yeezy fashion line, enlisted longtime collaborator Willo Perron to handle the production design, brought in artist Richard Kern for show photography, and even got Teyana Taylor — a singer on his G.O.O.D. Music label — to perform. The rapper also designed the “bespoke” award statues to look like “imagined alien sex toys,” according to the press release.

Plus, the 21-time Grammy winner and husband of Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to debut a music video for a new song called “I Love It,” on which he collaborated with rapper Lil Pump and comedian Adele Givens.

West professed his love for the NSFW website during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 9, after host Jimmy Kimmel asked him if fatherhood has changed his attitude toward women.

“Naw, I still look at Pornhub,” West replied.

The late-night comedian, 50, then asked about West’s favorite porn categories — before telling him he didn’t have to answer that question.

“Hey, I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t,” the hip-hop star replied. “Let’s break down the porn categories … A lot of black-on-white, obviously.”

