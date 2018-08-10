Singing a different tune? Kanye West raps on Ye that he now sees women as “somethin’ to nurture, not somethin’ to conquer,” but on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 41-year-old said his attitude toward women hasn’t changed that much. After all, he reasoned, he still looks at porn!

The confession came during West’s sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, August 9. The late-night host asked about West’s new song “Violent Crime,” in which the rapper imagines his daughters — 5-year-old North and 6-month-old Chicago, whom he shares with wife Kim Kardashian — as adults attracting the attention of men.

“And you’re very, very worked up about this — prematurely, some might say,” Kimmel, 50, observed. “Do you think about that? Do you think that far ahead?”

“Oh, I think lifetimes and lifetimes ahead,” West replied.

Kimmel asked, “You actually are imagining, like, guys objectifying — do you feel like your attitude toward women has changed since having daughters?”

“Naw, I still look at Pornhub,” West said.

Kimmel then asked the 21-time Grammy winner what XXX categories he favors … but then told West he didn’t have to answer that question.

“Hey, I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t,” the hip-hop star replied. “Let’s break down the porn categories … A lot of black-on-white, obviously.”

But that wasn’t the only cringeworthy part of the interview. The rapper and Kimmel also talked about West’s support for Donald Trump.

“As a musician, African-American guy out in Hollywood, all these different things — you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me,” West told Kimmel. “And then told me every time I said liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over. I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks, we are supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats and all.”

But when Kimmel asked West for evidence that Trump cares about “any people at all,” the Chicago native fell silent.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on weeknights at 10:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!