Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, is suing him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Us Weekly confirmed that Pisciotta filed the lawsuit on Monday, June 3. TMZ was first to report. In the filing, Pisciotta sued West, 46, for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.

Pisciotta claimed that she was hired by West while he was cultivating his Yeezy fashion line. The model also shared she worked with the rapper on three of his tracks for his album Donda, which dropped in 2021.

Before taking the job with West, Pisciotta worked as a content creator on OnlyFans where she claimed she earned $1 million per year. After working with West for a year, she claimed that he asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and promised to pay her $1 million per year if she did. Pisciotta stated that she agreed to do so.

After Pisciotta left OnlyFans, she claimed that West started to sexually harass her via text messages and phone calls.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–king them,” one series of messages read per the filing. “Then I want her to cheat on me.”

Pisciotta alleged that West would masturbate during their phone conversations and claimed that the musician asked her if she could hear or guess what he was doing. In addition to the explicit texts and phone calls, she also claimed to receive sexual videos and photos which included West having sex.

While dealing with West’s alleged behavior, Pisciotta said she was promoted to Chief of Staff for his various companies and was earning a $4 million salary. Pisciotta was fired in October 2022 but claimed she received a $3 million severance package which she accepted but has not received.

Us has reached out to West for comment.

As of recently, West has found himself in legal trouble. In addition to Pisciotta’s allegations, West has also faced multiple lawsuits for his school, the Donda Academy, dating back to April 2023. Several teachers have alleged that the school has multiple health and safety violations, which they claim West has ignored.

An attorney for West denied the claims and asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. “None of it is true and the allegations do a disservice to the Donda Academy’s current staff and students and their parents who will attest to their positive experience,” attorney Gregory Suhr said in court docs obtained by NBC News in June 2023.