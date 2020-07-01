Best husband ever! Kanye West went the extra mile to deliver the most unexpected surprise for Kim Kardashian.

On the 39-year-old Skims founder’s Instagram Stories, she posted videos that showed the uniquely beautiful way that West, 43, transformed her bathroom. She walked through the room and panned over an abundance of exquisite plants placed throughout.

“So I come home and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on Tuesday, June 30. “It’s so beautiful and it’s so visually pretty with a sweet note from my husband.”

West’s sweet gesture came after he raved about Kardashian’s latest business achievement. Kardashian sold a stake of her KKW Beauty brand on Monday, June 29, to Coty. The deal brought her net worth up to $900 million, according to Forbes. The “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper said he was “so proud” of Kardashian’s accomplishment.

“You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family,” he tweeted on Monday. “So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

Kardashian, for her part, also recently praised her husband for his new Gap partnership through his Yeezy brand. “If anyone knows Kanye, they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true,” she tweeted on June 26. “I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in Italy in 2014. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May. The longtime couple are the parents of four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months.

The businesswoman previously revealed what it’s like being married to West during a 2018 appearance on The Alec Baldwin Show. “I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” she said at the time.

“I’ve always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence … you have to let it go,” she continued. “I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”