Contouring all day everyday! The Kardashian family has a special announcement for fans who are eager to continue keeping up with them more seriously: They’re hiring!

Kardashian Jenner Communications posted a job listing via Linkedln on Wednesday, July 25, for an Email Marketing Manager, Beauty position in Calabasas.

Qualified candidates must have two to three years in the beauty industry and will create and manage email campaigns promoting their signature brands including Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. The role also includes “weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy” and managing marketing calendars.

The Kardashian clan is looking to bring on a new team member nearly three months after Kris Jenner partnered with Bumble Bizz to hire a personal assistant. The 62-year-old matriarch was looking for someone to “work directly with her on daily scheduling and organizational tasks and, without a doubt, benefit from a one-in-a-lifetime mentorship.”

The famous family has been known to form strong bonds with their staff. Kim Kardashian became best friends with her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, before the two parted ways professionally in November 2017.

“They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Steph is still a part of Kim and her family’s life — she went to Kim’s birthday dinner and Kendall’s birthday party. There isn’t bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore.”

Shepherd raved about her time working with the Selfish author, 37, and her brood while speaking to CP24 Breakfast on July 16. “For me, it was like the best business school I ever could have attended,” she told the Canadian talkshow at the time. “They’re such a hardworking family. They’re always grinding, they’re always pushing themselves. They’re really passionate about what they do.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!