Kim Kardashian and pal Stephanie Shepherd have gone their separate ways — professionally, at least. The reality star and her assistant of the past four years are no longer working together, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

“They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Steph is still a part of Kim and her family’s life – she went to Kim’s birthday dinner and Kendall’s birthday party. There isn’t bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore.”

Another source says that Kim let Shepherd go a few weeks ago, explaining that “it’s been a downward spiral” ever since Shepherd was profiled by Refinery29’s celebrity inner circle series in May 2017.

“Other stuff happened on top of that that left a bad taste in Kim’s mouth,” the source adds.

A strain in the duo’s professional relationship was documented on the October 29 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Kim admitted she thought her sister Kourtney’s friendship with her assistant was “unprofessional.”

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” Kourtney told Kim about Shepherd. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise.”

The Selfish author looked shocked and said, “I do think it’s, like, inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me.”

“I mean, don’t you think that’s just, like, a little bit unprofessional?” Kim added in her confessional. “That’s like a convo she should have with me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!