Quick getaway! Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West recently took off for a family vacation at Utah’s Amangiri resort where they will reside for “a couple of days,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Kendall, 22, posted scenic photos to Instagram that appear to be from their current trip. She captioned the series of photos: “Wavy.”

wavy A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:04am PST

As previously reported, Kim, 37, and Kanye, 40, stayed at the same Canyon Point resort at the end of October to celebrate the reality star’s 37th birthday. “It was just the two of them, no kids,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of the couple’s romantic getaway.

The Selfish author showed off the stunning hideaway in a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 22. “Most relaxing bday trip! #Amangiri,” she captioned one photo of the panoramic Grand Circle canyons that surround the five-star resort.

As seen on her Instagram Story at the time, Kim enjoyed birthday pancakes with berries during the trip and spent time lounging outdoors in a black bikini.

Utah is seemingly a favorite getaway spot for the couple. In 2013, they spent New Year’s Eve in Park City with their daughter North, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, where they spent time hitting the slopes. “Kim and Kanye were at the Deer Valley mountain taking pictures with fans and the crowd started chanting Yeezus.” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

They also returned one year later in January 2015 with a larger group of friends. “Best 24 hr ski trip with 8 couples! All my best friends from childhood, nope they won’t let me tag them or name them,” Kim wrote on Instagram at the time. “I respect their privacy by just posting a pic lol.”

