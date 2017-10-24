Kashing in! The Kardashian-Jenner family has signed a $150 million deal that extends their contract for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to multiple reports.

The Blast reported that Kris Jenner and her daughters have inked a massive joint deal, the most lucrative in reality TV history, to extend their E! series and appear in additional specials and promotions. They will reportedly split their earnings among the clan, as they had before.

According to TMZ, the deal extends KUWTK for an additional five seasons, which equates to $30 million per cycle. This is a huge raise for the family, whose 2015 contract totaled a reported $100 million.

The Kardashians will have plenty of topics to cover in their upcoming seasons. As previously reported, three of the women have babies on board: Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first baby and Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first bundle of joy with beau Travis Scott.

Though only Kim, 37, has publicly confirmed her baby news so far, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that season 14 of KUWTK “will heavily document the pregnancies.”

Since KUWTK premiered in October 2007, it has become one of the most popular and longest-running reality shows in history. Additionally, the series — executive produced by Ryan Seacrest — has spawned a number of spinoffs, including Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé and Lamar, Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie.

