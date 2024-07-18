Kate Hudson is getting candid about her break from dating.

The Glass Onion actress shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May that she took a “full year off” from dating men in her 30s, but that didn’t stop them from sliding into her DMs.

Hudson, 45, revealed on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that a “ton” of famous men hit on her during her yearlong break.

“I mean, yeah,” said the actress, responding to a viewer who asked whether any celebrities tried to “shoot their shot” at the time.

Related: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Relationship Timeline Kate Hudson hasn’t had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]

“Did people at that time reach out to you in your DMs?” host Andy Cohen pressed Hudson further.

“Oh yeah,” Hudson said casually. “Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [of DMs] … I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done.”

Hudson, who is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, first opened up about her year off from men in May. “It was great,” Hudson said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’”

“I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it,’” she added.

Hudson said she ended up being single for three years and her break from dating helped prepare her for her relationship with Fujikawa, with whom she shares daughter Rani, 5. The couple began dating in December 2016 and got engaged in September 2021.

“His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person,” Hudson said. “I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone.”

Related: Everything Siblings Kate, Oliver Hudson Have Said About Childhood, Family Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have an enviable sibling bond where they can talk about anything and everything. The two actors are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill split in 1980, nearly 35 years before he publicly disowned Kate and Oliver. In a 2015 interview with the Daily […]

Hudson was previously married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. They share a son, Ryder, 20.

The actress was also engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, whom she dated between 2010 and 2014. Hudson and Bellamy share a 13-year-old son, Bing.