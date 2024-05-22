Kate Hudson is spilling all the details about her love life — both past and present.

“I look back at my entire life at this point and I’m like, ‘I actually feel like I might have gotten it right,’” Hudson, 45, said during the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, May 22, explaining how she’s learned to choose a “healthy” relationship above all else.

“For me, having the means and the ability to choose to be more healthy in relationships means that it’s been easier for me to exit unhealthy relationships,” Hudson continued, noting that it could have been “more challenging” for her.

“Just because you’re not supposed to be with someone doesn’t mean that you can’t create a big beautiful experience,” she said.

Throughout the episode, Hudson talked mainly about the highs and lows of her love life — revealing that she even went one full year without men before getting engaged to Danny Fujikawa.

Keep scrolling to read the biggest “Call Her Daddy” revelations:

Learning About Love

Hudson admitted she was “never super rebellious” and “very prude” growing up because love and sex weren’t taboo topics in her household. The actress credited her mom, Goldie Hawn, and stepdad Kurt Russell for the open conversations.

“There was no mystery around those things,” she explained. “My parents loved to have a good time, and we grew up seeing them enjoy their life, laugh with friends, talk about naughty things sometimes. … But this mystery of connection and why we connect with people was never something that was hidden.”

Hudson noted that she also grew up “totally boy crazy,” joking, “I’m still boy crazy. Boys are fun.”

Her 1st Marriage to Chris Robinson

Hudson met her ex-husband, Robinson, at age 19 and thought he was “so mean,” but her opinion changed when they crossed paths again the following year.

“It was a whirlwind. We were engaged in four months, married at nine months Then, [after] three years, I wanted to have a baby,” she said, referring to eldest son Ryder, born in 2004. “Then it started to do that downward spiral.”

Because she and Robinson were “so connected,” Hudson never questioned getting married at such a young age. “It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship,” she recalled.

The former couple were married from 2000 to 2007. Despite the end of their relationship, Hudson said she made a choice to still have love for her ex. “I think it’s more peaceful for me, which makes it more peaceful for my children,” she said.

Going Through a Significant Other’s Phone

Hudson “could tell” one of her exes went through her phone, telling podcast host Alex Cooper that she was notified of certain logins. “You gotta be smarter than that,” she said, noting that the relationship in question was “already on the way out.”

On the other hand, Hudson has gone through “shady guys’” cell phones. “Any girl who says, ‘I would never’ is a liar,” she declared. “If the guy is being fully shady and not telling you the truth, you’re like, ‘No, I need some concrete evidence.’”

She recalled playing the “fabulous game” with exes and then ending the relationship. “You would have to be doing something really s—ty. You’re telling me one thing and doing another. I’m not going to do that, so I’m going to find out,” she explained.

Hudson added: “People wonder why women should rule the world. Because we’re incredibly resourceful.”

Going 1 Year Without Men

“It was great,” Hudson recalled of spending time alone. “I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’”

She didn’t text or flirt with guys throughout that time, but the decision was “strangely empowering.” Hudson ended up staying single for more than three years.

Her Current Relationship

Hudson gushed over her bond with Fujikawa, calling her fiancé a “good man.”

“His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person,” Hudson said. “I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone.”

They knew each other for 15 years before getting together romantically. Their “slow burn” romance has made Hudson “so happy.”

She and Fujikawa started dating in December 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter named Rani in October 2018 and announced their engagement in September 2021. (Hudson is also the mother of son Bing, born in 2011, who she welcomed with ex Matt Bellamy.)