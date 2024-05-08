Kate Hudson reminisced about her marriage to Chris Robinson — and shared why the couple ultimately went in “different directions.”

Hudson, 45, discussed her time with the Black Crowes frontman, 57 — who she was married to from 2000 to 2007 — during a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it, and it was a very hard breakup,” Hudson told Stern, 70. “That was not an easy breakup. I was very in love with him, but it wasn’t going to be the rest of my life.”

Hudson was only 21 when she and Robinson got married. The couple welcomed their first and only child, son Ryder, when Hudson was 24.

“I was like a baby,” Hudson said of that time. “When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren’t in the same space to keep going.”

Hudson called her ex-husband “brilliant” and “really funny,” but acknowledged his desire to live “as a nomad and an artist,” which she said “can be hard for relationships.”

Robinson recently opened up about the dissolution of the marriage, as well, telling the Sydney Morning Herald the relationship “was over before our son Ryder was 2 years old.”

“I am not afraid of the realities that befall all of us when things go wrong,” Robinson said in a story published May 2, “and I take a lot of pride in being responsible as a parent.”

Prior to Hudson, Robinson was married to Lala Sloatman from 1996 to 1998. Robinson married second wife Allison Bridges in 2009, and the couple welcomed daughter Cheyenne later that year. The pair divorced in 2018.

Robinson married his fourth wife, Camille Johnson, in January 2020.

Hudson, meanwhile, was engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014. The couple welcomed son Bingham in 2011.

She is currently engaged to music producer Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares daughter Rani, 5.

Hudson and Fujikawa, 37, are currently figuring out wedding plans. On Tuesday, she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that the couple wants to tie the knot “soon.”

“I just don’t want to plan a wedding,” Hudson noted. “It’s such a bummer.”

Though Hudson acknowledged, “I want the party. I love a party. That’s the only problem.”