Kate Hudson Says Relationship With Dad Bill Hudson Is ‘Warming Up’

After decades of being estranged, Kate Hudson revealed there’s an optimistic path forward with her father Bill Hudson.

During a sneak preview of her Sunday, April 28 interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, Kate, 45, acknowledged she “doesn’t really have” a relationship with her dad, 74, but the actress hinted there’s a bit more to the story.

“It’s warming up,” Kate told Tracy Smith in a clip released Friday, April 26. “There’s warming up of this all happening. It will be whatever it will be.”

Bill, best known as a founding member of musical group The Hudson Brothers, married Kate’s mom Goldie Hawn in 1976 and the couple welcomed Kate three years later. Goldie, 78, and Bill also share Kate’s older brother Oliver Hudson, who was born two months after the couple got married.

Kate insisted she has “no expectation” of a reconciliation with her father, but said, “I just want him to be happy.”

Goldie filed for divorce from Bill in 1980 and it was finalized two years later. She began dating Kurt Russell in 1983 and, while they never wed, Kurt, 73, was responsible for raising both Kate and Oliver.

In a 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Kate opened up about the fractured family dynamic after her biological parents got divorced.

“[Bill] was around when we were young,” Kate told Howard, 70. “It sort of teetered out, you know?”

When Howard joked that Bill “lost interest” in his kids, Kate laughed and said, “I’m sure it was a little bit more complex.”

“My mom never spoke poorly of him,” Kate continued. “I was a real tough little girl. I did understand that it didn’t have to do with me and Oliver. We did understand that.”

Kate further acknowledged her father’s “issues” and said she forgave him for his absence.

After Howard suggested it would be nice to have her father around, Kate shone the light on Kurt who “has been there for the hard stuff.”

“He’s not a perfect man, no one is,” Kate said of Kurt. “But the trust that I got from him in terms of his dependability was priceless for me.”

Kate’s full interview airs April 28 at 9 a.m. ET on CBS News Sunday Morning.