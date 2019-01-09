Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Jamie Bell

Baby on board! Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their first child, Page Six reports.

The House of Cards alum, 35, flaunted her baby bump at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6, in a flowy Miu Miu gown. An eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that Mara walked the red carpet with Bell, 32.

During the star-studded awards show, she was spotted chatting with Emily Blunt as they waited in line for the bathroom. Page Six reports that the Pose actress told the Mary Poppins Returns star about her happy news at the time. According to the news site, Mara is five months along.

In July 2018, Mara exclusively told Us that she loves being a stepmom to Bell’s 5-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood. “I come from a really, really big family and I’ve had kids around me my entire life,” she gushed. “Family is everything to me and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times.”

The former Netflix star also raved over her romance with Bell while speaking to Shape magazine in April 2018. “I’m very protective of our marriage. All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she said at the time. “Even if we have to spend all day traveling to just have 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”

Mara and the Billy Elliot actor tied the knot in July 2017.

