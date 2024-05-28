Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles in a resurfaced photo from their visit to Duffryn Mawr Country House in Wales.

“It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!” the Duffryn Mawr Country House wrote via Facebook on Monday, May 27. “We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”

In the pic, Kate, 42, and William, 41, were seen posing next to staff members while another showed their signatures inside the guest book.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed donning the same looks they wore during a trip to Aberfan on April, 28, 2023.

The never-before-seen photo comes amid Kate recently being spotted in public with her children, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. (Kate and William, who wed in 2011, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis 6.)

Kate “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks,” per the Daily Mail, adding that these public outings “will be taken as a positive sign by many.”

After Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, her continued absence sparked concern among fans. In March, Kate shared in a video to announce that she was diagnosed with cancer.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said at the time. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate’s absence from work may extend until the autumn, royal expert Richard Eden told the Daily Mail on Thursday, May 23. “No one wants to put any pressure” on Kate as she recovers from ongoing cancer treatment, a source told Eden.

“The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year,” the insider said. “What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait.”

The source told Eden that Kate has “given as much time as she needs” to recuperate, which emphasizes her “importance to the future of the Monarchy.”