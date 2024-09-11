They seemed like any other couple in love. In May 2021, in a small fishing village in Scotland, Prince William and Princess Kate sat on a bench and ate $10 fish-and-chips from Anstruther Fish Bar, a shop they frequented back when they were students at St. Andrews. Afterward, they headed to a nearby ice cream shop for dessert, then took a stroll around the seaside town, occasionally stopping to talk to locals.

“There were no official cameras around,” writes Robert Jobson in his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen. “It was, royal aides explained later, just an impromptu break. Once again, consciously or not,” added Jobson, “it showed William and Catherine’s normalcy.”

When most people think of the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, they picture them looking glamorous and buttoned-up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside William’s father, King Charles III, or dutifully attending one of many royal events. But behind the scenes, the parents of three (Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6) are a lot like everyone else: William and Kate do school drop-offs and play referee when the kids bicker; as a family they enjoy game nights and watch movies together.

When the future king and queen of England manage to score some alone time, they turn on Netflix and order takeout. Despite titles and tiaras, Kate still shops at the local supermarket. “They are quite refreshing,” Jobson exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “At their core, they are very much a normal family.”

That warmth and normalcy were on display in a surprisingly intimate family video shared on social media on September 9, in which Kate also revealed that she has completed chemotherapy treatments for her cancer, first announced in March.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Quality Time

Home is where the heart is for the family of five. In 2022, shortly before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, they relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage, in part to have more privacy. Adelaide is a modest, four-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“It’s comfortable and [homey],” writes Jobson, noting that the couple don’t have a live-in staff there. “William and Kate are very hands-on, and they don’t want anyone underfoot 24-7,” adds Christopher Andersen, author of William and Kate: A Royal Love Story and The Day Diana Died.

Kate had the quaint property renovated — according to Jobson, it now boasts French windows, multiple fireplaces, a covered veranda and gingerbread trim. “William and Catherine funded all the further interior renovations privately,” the author notes.

They spend most of their time there. All three kids attend the nearby Lambrook School — in 2022, senior aides revealed William and Kate planned to alternate doing the 15-minute school run. “The Princess believes it is so important to do the little things and do them consistently,” Jobson writes. “Wherever possible she will do the school run [and] she makes a point of being there for the school plays and sports days too.”

Life at home is loud but joyful. During his appearance on the Apple Fitness+ podcast in 2021, William described a chaotic scene in which Charlotte “is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff… with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing,” he added, noting that the kids often argue over what music they listen to on the car ride to school. Thankfully, he’s since created a system where the children take turns picking out songs.

Kate — an avid cook (roast chicken is one of her go-to’s) — “loves being in the thick of family mayhem, chaos in the kitchen, and the rough and tumble over what music should be played over breakfast,” writes Jobson. “It is part of the buzz of being a hands-on parent. Those who know the royal couple well say their children and family life is the heart and soul of their world. Watching their children just dancing, messing around and singing brings them real contentment. Those who organize their public life know too that they will always put their family first.”

Andersen says the children often assist Kate with family meals. “They help make pasta and homemade pizzas,” he reveals, noting that all three have chores “that the highly organized Kate keeps track of. They make their beds every morning and help with the dishes after every meal, and gold stars are handed out accordingly.”

Nature and Nurture

William and Kate make sure the kids are outside often. “I remember that from my childhood, the simple things, like going for a walk together,” Kate has said. “I try to do this with my children. Sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a rainy day provides such enjoyment.” Jobson says they all love the outdoors and notes that getting out has also been an important part of Kate’s ongoing recuperation. “She has gained a lot from nature,” he tells Us.

When time allows, the couple like to cozy up on the couch and watch TV shows (past favorites include Homeland and Game of Thrones). “Even after all this time together, they still make each other laugh,” Jobson writes. According to William, “[We] both have a very good sense of humor about things. We’re down-to-earth [and] we take the mickey out of each other a lot and she’s got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about.” Andersen adds, “William and Kate have always shared, for lack of a better word, a goofy sense of humor. Very Monty Python — they crack up at things that are just plain silly. It’s obvious from the way they interact with their children that they are passing this down to George, Charlotte and especially Louis.”

Making It Count

They set a precedent a long time ago. From the early days of their relationship, William and Kate did their best to lead typical lives under the radar. “Remember, they fell in love back at St. Andrews over shared pizzas and Chinese takeout,” Andersen tells Us. Prior to their 2011 wedding, they resided in a four-bedroom farmhouse on Lord and Lady Meyrick’s Bodorgan estate in Wales, where, Jobson writes, they walked their dog, Lupo, on the beach, had date nights at the nearby White Eagle pub and went food shopping at local supermarkets.

Andersen says William’s late mother, Princess Diana, greatly influenced him and his brother, Harry. “Diana wanted her sons to have something approaching a normal childhood, so she took them to McDonald’s and KFC (her favorite fast-food restaurant), to Disney World and water parks and go-cart tracks. But she also took them to homeless shelters and pediatric cancer wards, so they could see real-world problems firsthand. One of the most important things Diana did was make sure her kids were polite to other people and never lorded their tilted status over anyone. When they went to the movies or to get ice cream, her sons waited in line like everybody else,” he reveals. “Charles, unfortunately, did the opposite. He was accustomed to getting special treatment… but I think Diana prevailed in the end.”

Staying Grounded

Now, as they continue to adjust to a new normal in light of Kate’s health, the dedicated parents are doing their best to keep things stable and familiar for the kids. In late August, they went to Balmoral Castle for their annual summer holiday with Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76 (the family was photographed heading to church on August 25). And now, it’s back to school for George, Charlotte and Louis. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life,” Kate said in a June 14 update. Adds Andersen: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are remarkably down-to earth, and that’s a quality they are trying to impart to their kids.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi