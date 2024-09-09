Princess Kate Middleton is sharing a rare glimpse into her family life as her battle with cancer continues.

On Monday, September 9, the Princess of Wales shared brand-new video footage featuring her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Kate, 42, said in a video statement while referencing her battle with cancer. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Although Kate called her health journey “complex, scary and unpredictable” for her family, she confirmed her chemotherapy treatments have been completed.

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she said. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”

As Kate delivered her update, royal watchers were treated to rare footage of Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, playing at the park with their mom and dad.

The family of five was seen playing cards and enjoying a picnic as the sun shined. Kate and William, 42, were also captured hugging and sharing laughs as they laid on a blanket.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” she said. “Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and confirmed nearly two months later that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Since then, she has limited her royal duties as she focuses on recovering in private.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said in March. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”