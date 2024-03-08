Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton celebrated International Women’s Day with throwback photos as she continues to stay out of the public eye.

The official Instagram account for William, 41, and Kate, 42, shared a series of snaps on Friday, March 8, with the caption, “Celebrating the impact of amazing women today and every day. Here are just a few of the brilliant women we’ve been inspired by over the past 12 months.”

In the photos, the Princess of Wales is seen several times alongside inspiring women such as Sarah Goldson. The royal couple celebrated Goldson in June 2023 for directing the Wimbledon Ball Boy and Girl training throughout the years.

The other pics featured Kate with founder and CEO of Sebby’s Corner, Bianca Sakol, as well as Dr. Gubby Ayida, who is the CEO of Evelina London Children’s Charity. In a photo from late last year, Kate and William are seen with Professor Uzo Iwobi, the founder of RCC | Race Council Cymru.

Kate has not made any official public appearances since December 2023 as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace originally confirmed in January that Kate won’t be involved in any royal engagements until April at the earliest.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via the palace’s official X account. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

According to the palace, Kate was focused on her health following a planned procedure.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

William, meanwhile, took a brief break from public duties to help Kate recover. He has since resumed his royal engagements as rumors swirl about Kate’s whereabouts. Before the speculation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate isn’t planning to share details about her operation.

“She’s been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids,” the insider said, noting that Kate “may disclose more information in due course.”

Kate’s rep has since addressed the rumors — and memes — about her disappearance from the public eye. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” read a February 29 statement. “That guidance stands.”

After the drama, Kate was spotted publicly for the first time since her surgery on Monday, March 4, when she was photographed being driven by mother Carole Middleton. In the photos, Kate wore sunglasses while sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle.