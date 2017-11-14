Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith admitted on Tuesday, November 14, to physically assaulting his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, outside of their London home while he was intoxicated, BBC reports.

According to the newspaper, the couple were arguing in the back of a taxi prior to Gary allegedly punching her when they arrived home. The hit caused Julie-Ann to fall to the ground, remaining on the floor with her eyes closed for approximately 15 seconds. After the couple’s taxi driver attempted to confront Gary about the incident, he became aggressive and Julie-Ann requested the driver to call the police.

BBC reports that when Carole Middleton’s brother arrived at the police station, he admitted to pushing his wife hard but denied hitting her.

According to the Evening Standard, the incident occurred on October 13. Per the paper, Prosecutor Kate Shilton described the incident in detail.

“An argument took place during the taxi ride, Mr Goldsmith began to shout at her and both parties were drunk, having been drinking throughout the evening,” Shilton claimed. “Mrs. Goldsmith said she couldn’t recall how it happened but her husband punched her in the face with a closed fist to the left side of her face. She was knocked straight to the floor and hit the back of her head on the floor.”

The Evening Standard reports that Gary was released on bail and will receive his sentence on November 21.

On the same day as Gary’s reported admission, the Duchess visited the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London, where she was seen adorably being gifted flowers by a 6-year-old girl.

