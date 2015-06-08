Kate Moss had a real Bridesmaids moment on Sunday, June 7, when she was escorted off an easyJet flight at the Luton Airport in England.

PHOTOS: Kate Moss through the years

The supermodel, 41, had been flying from Bodrum, Turkey, where she was celebrating pal Sadie Frost's 50th birthday, when officers were called in to take her off the plane for allegedly being "disruptive." No arrests were made.

PHOTOS: Celebrity mugshots

One passenger on the flight, who was seated nearby Moss, tells Us Weekly, "You wouldn't have known Kate Moss was on the flight. There was no shouting. At no point was she told off by crew or told to change her behavior. [I'm] surprised the police were called."

Other passengers heard Moss complaining in the baggage claim area, "They tried to arrest me!"

PHOTOS: Celebs' chic airport

EasyJet had no comment on the incident when reached by Us Weekly. A spokesman for the Bedfordshire Police told the Daily Mail, "We were called to assist staff in escorting a passenger from a flight arriving into Luton Airport this afternoon. Officers attended and escorted the passenger from the plane. No formal complaints were made against her and she was not arrested."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!