Katey Sagal’s ex-husband Jack Cameron White died at age 70.

Sagal, 70, and Jack’s son, Jackson White, announced the news on Tuesday, July 16, while paying tribute to the musician.

“This guy taught me everything,” Jackson, 28, wrote via Instagram. “We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end it was just love. He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew, and single handedly invented the loudest most powerful back beat of any drummer I’ve ever seen.”

Jackson noted that his dad is “not in pain anymore.” He added, “And we get to remember him, 6 foot 4 with a denim shirt and a Starbucks muffin, driving us around, teaching us every important song ever written.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Jackson shared that he will be wearing Jack’s shoe’s daily. “Not a metaphor he had really cool shoes,” Jackson explained. “Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you dad forever.”

Alongside the sweet message, Jackson shared a series of throwback photos and videos with his dad.

Sagal, who also shared daughter Sarah with Jack, praised Jackson’s upload. “Beautiful Jackson and Beautiful Sarah I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you Jack❤️🙏,” she wrote in the comments section. “Finally free.”

Jackson did not share a cause of death for his dad.

Sagal and Jack were married from 1993 to 2000. They welcomed daughter Sarah in 1994 and Jackson in 1996.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Jackson initially followed in the footsteps of his father by studying music at the University of Southern California. In 2022, he opened up about his interest in becoming a drummer.

“I grew up going back and forth between L.A. and Nashville where my dad lived in this house with a recording studio, three sets of drums, some old B3 organs, keyboards and guitars. You’d wake up to blasting music,” he told Esquire at the time. “And that was the lifestyle that I fell in love with.”

However, he then changed courses and began pursuing a career in acting like his mother, who’s known for her work on 8 Simple Rules, Son of Anarchy and more. Jackson explained to the outlet that he “needed more of a structure and a discipline.”

Sagal and Jackson starred alongside each other on Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. Sagal played his character Stephen’s mother in the first season.

“I’m friends with my mother, and we had to be extremely passive aggressive and tense, but it was so fun and exciting to build that relationship and talk to each other how we’ve never really talked to each other,” he told The Seattle Times in 2022.