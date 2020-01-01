New decade, new husband! Kathy Griffin married her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick, shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The comedian, 59, announced the news via Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, by sharing a video from her surprise wedding, which Lily Tomlin officiated.

“The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT!” she tweeted. “We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear.”

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

In the clip, the Grace and Frankie star, 80, quipped that the newlyweds’ relationship “was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand,” but it ended up flourishing “into something far more meaningful.” She continued, “They stayed together, then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

The bride looked glamorous in a short-sleeve off-white gown and held a bouquet of red flowers as she stood in front of the groom, who wore a traditional black suit.

Hours earlier, on New Year’s Eve, Griffin tweeted a short video of herself and Bick, 41, announcing that they planned to tie the knot after midnight. It ended with them kissing and the Emmy winner jokingly calling her husband-to-be “a perverted virgin.”

This is the second marriage for Griffin, who was previously wed to actor and entrepreneur Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

The former My Life on the D-List star started dating Bick in 2011 after meeting at a food and wine festival. They briefly split in November 2018, with Griffin tweeting at the time that the breakup was “not acrimonious” and saying she would “always adore him.” However, they reconciled their romance soon after and have been going strong ever since.