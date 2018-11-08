Kathy Griffin and Boyfriend Randy Bick Split After 7 Years Together

Another longtime Hollywood couple have called it quits. Kathy Griffin announced her split from boyfriend Randy Bick on Twitter after seven years together.

“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up,” the 58-year-old comedian tweeted on Thursday, November 8. “After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”

After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him. There, now those jerks at TMZ wont get the story first. Go back to your bootlicking, @HarveyLevinTMZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 8, 2018

Griffin then took aim at TMZ and the website’s cofounder Harvey Levin. “There, now those jerks at TMZ wont get the story first,” she added. “Go back to your bootlicking, @HarveyLevinTMZ.”

Bick, who is 18 years younger than his former girlfriend, stood by the Fashion Police alum when she faced backlash in May 2017 for posing with a fake decapitated Donald Trump. She was fired from her position cohosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special after the scandal. Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter in January that she spent the holiday “with my handsome boyfriend, making love.”

“Kathy said, ‘I want to watch,’” Bick said of the program, which she once hosted alongside Anderson Cooper. “I said, ‘Are you sure? It could be painful.’ But we turned it on, and she was like, ‘This is a dumpster fire.’”

The couple were not shy about PDA during their romance, locking lips on the beach in Miami in July 2012. Though, the pair were relatively private when it came to posting on social media. Her most recent Instagram of herself and her ex was a snap shared on August 7. “Deal With It,” she captioned the pic.

Griffin was previously married to Matt Moline from February 2001 until May 2006. She has also been linked to Steve Wozniak, Isaiah Mustafa and Tom Vize.

